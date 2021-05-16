Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $11.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $99.08 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $66.90 and a 12-month high of $100.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47.

