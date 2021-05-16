NBW Capital LLC Sells 370 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter worth about $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

VNT stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.16.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

