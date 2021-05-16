NBW Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Plains GP worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $12.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

