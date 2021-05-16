Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $438.76 million.Plantronics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to 0.350-0.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PLT opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.93 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLT shares. TheStreet raised Plantronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plantronics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

