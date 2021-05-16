Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viant Technology updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Viant Technology stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

DSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

