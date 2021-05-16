Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.600-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.35 million.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $826.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. Analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bioscience from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

