DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Shares of DKNG opened at $44.89 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.34 million. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Cannonball Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.12.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

