HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $3.56 on Friday. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $22.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

