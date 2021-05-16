Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Marchex has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Marchex alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100,000 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marchex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.