Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,161 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of CDW by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 185,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,459,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CDW by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,866.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,500 shares of company stock worth $1,600,435 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $174.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.04. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $96.91 and a 12-month high of $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

CDW announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.