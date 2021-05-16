MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Position Boosted by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKSI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares in the company, valued at $649,626.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $178.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.18.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

