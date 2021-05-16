Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 30.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

