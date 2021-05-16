Howard Capital Management Group LLC Invests $341,000 in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,618,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,250,191 shares of company stock valued at $299,526,783 in the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ opened at $207.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.93, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Square from $237.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

