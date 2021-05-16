Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Prologis by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 79,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 138,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 15.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,882,000 after acquiring an additional 108,327 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 935.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 139,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after acquiring an additional 126,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.65 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

