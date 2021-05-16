Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Qorvo accounts for 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $9,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after purchasing an additional 75,665 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

QRVO stock opened at $171.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.31 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

