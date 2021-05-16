CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $86.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.16 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,872.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

