CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Has $244,000 Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 4,052 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Aptiv by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $139.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.11. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $160.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

