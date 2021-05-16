13,967 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Purchased by Cowen AND Company LLC

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $38,359,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $11,119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,974,000 after acquiring an additional 563,946 shares in the last quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $9,770,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The RealReal by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after acquiring an additional 462,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The RealReal alerts:

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.77.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $38,770.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $42,337.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock valued at $879,840 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL).

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.