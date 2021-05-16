Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 86,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 332,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,048,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,493,000 after acquiring an additional 329,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 129.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 110,983 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPWH stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $776.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $438.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.50 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportsman's Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

