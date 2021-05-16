Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPXSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.00.

SPXSF stock opened at $170.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.61 and its 200-day moving average is $157.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of $108.90 and a 1 year high of $171.04.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

