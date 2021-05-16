Goodwin Investment Advisory Sells 75 Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Goodwin Investment Advisory reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF accounts for 0.3% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYG. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10,386.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG opened at $187.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.01. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a one year low of $107.46 and a one year high of $189.72.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

