Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $50.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRVL. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.94. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,571 shares of company stock worth $2,444,211. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

