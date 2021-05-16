Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Ormat Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ormat Technologies has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ormat Technologies to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

ORA opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. Ormat Technologies has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

