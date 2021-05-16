Woodward, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:WWD)

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.162 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

Woodward has raised its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Woodward has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Woodward to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.4%.

WWD opened at $121.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. Woodward has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WWD shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.11.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $904,366.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,212 shares of company stock valued at $11,768,732 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

