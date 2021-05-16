Digitex Token (DGTX) Hits Market Cap of $5.92 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00088982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01115550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00064761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00113916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063462 BTC.

About Digitex Token

Digitex Token (DGTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

