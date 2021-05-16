Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0714 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $80.22 million and approximately $9.45 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00088982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01115550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00064761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00113916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063462 BTC.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CRYPTO:STPT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

