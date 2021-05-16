LHT (LHT) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Major Exchanges

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $228,233.68 and $25.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LHT has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008229 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015467 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

