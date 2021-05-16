Tribe (TRIBE) Trading Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tribe has a market cap of $381.53 million and $10.05 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00003135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00088982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00020582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01115550 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00064761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00113916 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063462 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe (TRIBE) is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

