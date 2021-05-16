Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives $10.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACB. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,389,000 after buying an additional 2,167,593 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,961,000 after buying an additional 632,079 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 61,267 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 514,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 185,865 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACB opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

