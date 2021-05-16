Outfitter Financial LLC Acquires 3,495 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $23.52 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $30.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

