Outfitter Financial LLC Makes New $585,000 Investment in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,179,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $41,527,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $769,000.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $121,209.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,916.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

NYSE AEO opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.