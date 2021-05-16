iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Cowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,384,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $418.17 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $282.25 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $412.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.