Goodwin Investment Advisory Purchases Shares of 40,420 Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,000. Vanguard Energy ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Goodwin Investment Advisory owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,896,000 after acquiring an additional 970,803 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,832,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,371,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,232,000 after acquiring an additional 487,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE opened at $74.31 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $76.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.88.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.