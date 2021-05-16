Cowa LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cowa LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after buying an additional 7,887,519 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after buying an additional 3,397,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after buying an additional 3,818,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after buying an additional 1,995,835 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KO stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.20 and a 1 year high of $55.49.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

