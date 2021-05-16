Cowa LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Cowa LLC lowered its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of RPM International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $99.30.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RPM shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.