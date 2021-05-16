Outfitter Financial LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Outfitter Financial LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $209.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $566.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $196.70 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CICC Research began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.