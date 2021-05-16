Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

RYT stock opened at $271.72 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.97 and a fifty-two week high of $287.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.11.

