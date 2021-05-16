Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 92,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,068.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,515,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132,172 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,618,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476,013 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,030.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,498,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100,779 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,352,000 after purchasing an additional 590,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,796,680.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,139,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $53.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

