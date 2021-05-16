Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 43.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 105,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 34,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $64.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $63.41. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

