Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA VPL opened at $81.72 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $84.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.09.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

