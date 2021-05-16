Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,819 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period.

GWX stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $39.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

