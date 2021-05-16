Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.65 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 51,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $163.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.19 and a 200-day moving average of $162.78. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

