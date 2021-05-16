Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Raised to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a buy rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE LPI opened at $41.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.40. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.04. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. The business had revenue of $188.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.28 million. Equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 15.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 51,786 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $789,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 59.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

