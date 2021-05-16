Morgan Stanley Boosts Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $202.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GPI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Group 1 Automotive has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $173.83.

Shares of GPI opened at $167.15 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $175.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,472,500.00. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $544,040.00. Insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,455 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $3,148,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

