GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, reports. The business had revenue of $103.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.18 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $12.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Several research firms recently commented on GCMG. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 1.4% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 91,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

