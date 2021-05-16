Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PROG opened at $2.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. Progenity has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

PROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Progenity from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progenity from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Progenity from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

