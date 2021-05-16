Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $718,510 over the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

