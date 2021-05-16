Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Nkarta stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.81. Nkarta has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $79.16.
In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $718,510 over the last quarter.
About Nkarta
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
