Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WNEB. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western New England Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $209.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

