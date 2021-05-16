Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Invests $239,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after acquiring an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $287,863,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,872,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,262,000 after acquiring an additional 94,910 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,231,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,225,000 after acquiring an additional 111,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,175,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,682,000 after acquiring an additional 195,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWKS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $165.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

