Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. reduced its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $138.11 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

